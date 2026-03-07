Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 33.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,123,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 1,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 1.6%

ZGN opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.20 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ermenegildo Zegna Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna is a global luxury fashion house specializing in men’s tailored clothing, casualwear, accessories, footwear and fragrances. With a focus on high-quality fabrics and craftsmanship, the company manages the entire value chain from wool sourcing and textile production to garment design, manufacturing and retail distribution.

Founded in 1910 by Ermenegildo Zegna in Trivero, Italy, the company began as a textile mill dedicated to producing fine wool fabrics. Over the decades it expanded into ready-to-wear clothing and built a reputation for sartorial excellence.

