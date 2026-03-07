Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 3,392 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 359,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 792.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after buying an additional 225,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 455.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 116,203 shares during the last quarter.

XOP opened at $164.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.65. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $167.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

