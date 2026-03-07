Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 11,151 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,389,000 after acquiring an additional 906,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $49,775,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $36,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,486 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 21.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 986,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,443,000 after buying an additional 176,410 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NHI opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.12 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 37.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 121.85%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.