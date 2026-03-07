Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.06 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,337,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after acquiring an additional 176,180 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,691,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 555,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 241,465 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,683,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $3,493,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 571,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,711.10. This represents a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 43.37%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.