Research Analysts Set Expectations for CBIO Q1 Earnings

Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Crescent Biopharma’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBIO. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crescent Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on Crescent Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Crescent Biopharma stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Crescent Biopharma has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $28.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $167.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Crescent Biopharma by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,748,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after buying an additional 1,360,900 shares during the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,899,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,790,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 872,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 192,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near‑term EPS forecasts across Q1–Q4 2026 and materially cut its FY2026 loss estimate while keeping a “Buy” rating and a $22 target — a clear catalyst for bullish sentiment and price support. HC Wainwright Note

HC Wainwright raised near‑term EPS forecasts across Q1–Q4 2026 and materially cut its FY2026 loss estimate while keeping a “Buy” rating and a $22 target — a clear catalyst for bullish sentiment and price support. Positive Sentiment: The company’s strategic R&D alliance (reported earlier) to expand combination and bispecific ADC ambitions with Kelun‑Biotech supports future pipeline value and upside potential if clinical progress continues. Crescent‑Kelun Alliance

The company’s strategic R&D alliance (reported earlier) to expand combination and bispecific ADC ambitions with Kelun‑Biotech supports future pipeline value and upside potential if clinical progress continues. Neutral Sentiment: Crescent disclosed inducement stock option grants (45,675 shares aggregate) to two non‑executive hires under its inducement plan; a routine hiring incentive that creates modest potential dilution but is primarily operational/administrative. Inducement Awards

Crescent disclosed inducement stock option grants (45,675 shares aggregate) to two non‑executive hires under its inducement plan; a routine hiring incentive that creates modest potential dilution but is primarily operational/administrative. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest posts appear to show zero shares short and nonsensical “NaN” changes — the data is inconsistent. If accurate, extremely low short interest reduces immediate downward pressure, but the reporting anomalies make the impact uncertain.

Crescent Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) is a clinical‐stage immuno‐oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company’s research strategy centers on combination approaches that enhance anti‐tumor immune responses by simultaneously targeting multiple pathways implicated in immune evasion and tumor growth.

The company’s lead candidate, CPB-201, is a bifunctional fusion protein designed to block programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) while neutralizing transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β), with the goal of restoring T-cell activity and reducing tumor fibrosis.

