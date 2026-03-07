Reviewing Fitness Champs (NASDAQ:FCHL) & Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL)

Fitness Champs (NASDAQ:FCHL – Get Free Report) and Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fitness Champs and Brightstar Lottery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitness Champs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brightstar Lottery 0 1 1 1 3.00

Brightstar Lottery has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.92%. Given Brightstar Lottery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brightstar Lottery is more favorable than Fitness Champs.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitness Champs $4.15 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Brightstar Lottery $2.51 billion 1.00 $147.00 million $0.76 17.67

Brightstar Lottery has higher revenue and earnings than Fitness Champs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Brightstar Lottery shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Brightstar Lottery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fitness Champs and Brightstar Lottery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitness Champs N/A N/A N/A Brightstar Lottery 5.85% 9.81% 1.70%

Summary

Brightstar Lottery beats Fitness Champs on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fitness Champs

About Fitness Champs

Our mission is to make swimming an affordable sport for all by offering comprehensive swimming lessons and teaching swimming skills and techniques to our students and to encourage the public mass to use swimming as a healthy and fun sport for all ages. We believe we are a leading sports education provider in Singapore based on the following: (i) in 2023, we were the largest service provider of the SwimSafer Program based on the number of assessment bookings, accounting for approximately 30% of market share; and (ii) we are one of the few swim education providers in Singapore that provides both services to students under training programs funded by the Singapore Government and provision of customized private swimming training services. We offer general swimming lessons to children and adults, with ladies-only swimming lessons available, as well as aquatic sports classes such as water polo, competitive swimming and lifesaving. We believe in imparting the correct swim stroke techniques and skills to all of our students so that they can learn to swim within the shortest time span in a variety of strokes, ranging from freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly, survival backstroke and side kick. We are one of the largest providers of swimming lessons to children enrolled in public schools under the MOE in Singapore through the SwimSafer program, and have been offering private swimming lessons to children, youths and adults under our brand “Fitness Champs” since 2012. We aim to make swimming an enjoyable and affordable sport for children and adults, for water safety and as a way of keeping fit and healthy. We were incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company on February 15, 2024. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P. O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. Our principal executive office is at 7030 Ang Mo Kio, Avenue 5, #04-48, NorthStar@AMK, Singapore 569880. Our principal website address is https://www.fitnesschamps.sg. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., 122 E. 42nd Street, 18thFloor, New York, New York.

About Brightstar Lottery

About Brightstar Lottery

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for the gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games. Further, it offers digital gaming and betting; sports betting; and technology and management services. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including blackjack, roulette, slot games, poker, bingo, and other casino card games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offer player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfer services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

