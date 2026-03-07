Reviewing Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) & Ems Find (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Ems Find (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ems Find has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garden Stage has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ems Find and Garden Stage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ems Find 0 0 0 0 0.00 Garden Stage 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ems Find $5.86 million 0.47 -$11.52 million ($0.90) -0.50 Garden Stage $5.47 million 62.12 -$4.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ems Find and Garden Stage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Garden Stage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ems Find.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Garden Stage shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Ems Find shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ems Find and Garden Stage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ems Find -320.01% N/A -160.85% Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Garden Stage beats Ems Find on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ems Find

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Garden Stage Limited operates as a subsidiary of Oriental Moon Tree Limited.

