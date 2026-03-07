Rio Tinto Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,248,427 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 17,817% compared to the typical volume of 6,968 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Stock Down 3.6%

Rio Tinto Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $90.03 on Friday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $2.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 564.0%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Rio Tinto from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

