Rio Tinto Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,248,427 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 17,817% compared to the typical volume of 6,968 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Rio Tinto News
Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FY2025 operational and financial rebound: revenue rose ~7% to ~$57.6B and underlying EBITDA climbed ~9% to $25.4B, driven by higher copper-equivalent production (Oyu Tolgoi ramp) and record Pilbara iron-ore output — supports stronger cash flow and dividends. How Rio Tinto Is Rewriting Its Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: South Africa restart approved: Rio approved a $473M restart of a South African mining project with regulator support — reduces permitting risk and adds near‑term project value. Rio Tinto approves $473M South Africa mining project restart as regulator backs investment
- Positive Sentiment: Infrastructure to underpin Pilbara growth: partnered with Western Australia on an A$1.1B Pilbara desalination plant — secures water for higher iron-ore output and long-term operations. Rio Tinto, WA government partner on A$1.1bn Pilbara desalination plant
- Positive Sentiment: Copper momentum: Q4 copper output up ~5% and first production at Johnson Camp using Nuton tech with a multi‑year demo target (30,000t) — important given long-term copper tightness. RIO Continues to Increase Copper Production: What’s the Road Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options flow: unusually high call buying (options volume ~17x the 30‑day average; ~1.25M calls reported) — signals some investors are betting on a rebound or upside despite headline noise. Unusual Options Activity Suggests the Smart Money Is Bullish About Rio Tinto Stock Despite Glencore Deal Collapse
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market/headline risk: European equities fell on geopolitical oil-price moves, raising short-term risk‑off pressure on miners even when fundamentals look sound. European Stocks Fall Sharply After Wednesday Rebound as Middle East War Escalation Lifts Oil
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership & culture focus: pieces on management at Dampier Ports and Rio’s involvement in broader copper supply stories are positive for long-term governance and strategic positioning but are unlikely to move the stock immediately. Rio Tinto’s Michelle Radley on leading Dampier Ports and driving cultural change
- Negative Sentiment: Deal uncertainty: Rio ended its pursuit of Glencore, a headline that can spook investors and prompt profit‑taking or re-rating while strategy is clarified — likely a contributor to today’s weakness. Unusual Options Activity Suggests the Smart Money Is Bullish About Rio Tinto Stock Despite Glencore Deal Collapse
Rio Tinto Stock Down 3.6%
Rio Tinto Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $2.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 564.0%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Rio Tinto from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.
The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.
