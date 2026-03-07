Robin Freestone Purchases 2,455 Shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Robin Freestone purchased 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,051 per share, with a total value of £99,452.05.

ITRK opened at GBX 4,045.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. Intertek Group plc has a one year low of GBX 3,882 and a one year high of GBX 5,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,504.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,672.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,847 to GBX 5,717 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,169.50.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

