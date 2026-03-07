Roland Spencer Acquires 10,000 Shares of CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) Stock

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) insider Roland Spencer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 313 per share, with a total value of £31,300.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Trading Up 0.3%

CMPI stock opened at GBX 128.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £120.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.57. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a 1-year low of GBX 102 and a 1-year high of GBX 135.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 7.44 EPS for the quarter. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 104.12%.

About CT Global Managed Portfolio Income

The Trust invests in underlying investment companies providing a good level of diversification by underlying management style, geography, sector and company. It has two Portfolios; the Income Portfolio and the Growth Portfolio.

The objective for the Income Portfolio is to provide investors with an attractive level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth. Income dividends are paid quarterly.

The objective for the Growth portfolio is to provide investors with capital growth.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

