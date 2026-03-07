Roland Spencer Buys 10,000 Shares of CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:CMPG) Stock

CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:CMPG – Get Free Report) insider Roland Spencer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 313 per share, for a total transaction of £31,300.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth stock opened at GBX 311 on Friday. CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 295.08. The stock has a market cap of £291.13 million and a PE ratio of 18.13.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth (LON:CMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 4.39 EPS for the quarter.

About CT Global Managed Portfolio Growth

The Trust invests in underlying investment companies providing a good level of diversification by underlying management style, geography, sector and company. It has two Portfolios; the Income Portfolio and the Growth Portfolio.

The objective for the Income Portfolio is to provide investors with an attractive level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth. Income dividends are paid quarterly.

The objective for the Growth portfolio is to provide investors with capital growth.

