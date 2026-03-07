Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $261,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $367.50 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.07 and a twelve month high of $594.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

