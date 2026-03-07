Sable Offshore Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SOC)

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 41,549 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the average volume of 22,333 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Here are the key news stories impacting Sable Offshore this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DOJ legal opinion lifts restart prospects — reporting indicates a DOJ opinion narrowed federal legal obstacles to restarting the pipeline, rekindling hopes for resumed production and clearer revenue visibility; that news is the primary catalyst for the intraday rally. Sable (SOC) Soars 37% on Renewed Hopes for California Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: Heavy call buying — unusual options activity saw ~41,549 call contracts bought (≈86% above typical daily call volume), signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning by traders expecting further upside.
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic investor support — FourWorld publicly backed Sable amid the legal debate, providing funding/credibility that may ease refinancing or operational restart plans and reduce near‑term capital‑risk concerns. FourWorld Backs Sable Offshore As Legal Risks Weigh On Pipeline Restart
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/action note — Benchmark (and other outlets) has been active on coverage; one report references a hold rating reaffirmation, which suggests analysts remain cautious even as legal clarity improves. Benchmark hold coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade reported — at least one outlet reports Benchmark downgraded Sable, which could limit upside from analyst desks and weigh on some institutional buyers. Benchmark downgrades Sable Offshore (SOC)
- Negative Sentiment: Worsening 2025 fundamentals — reporting on deeper 2025 losses and ongoing negative EPS expectations underscores that, even if operations resume, the company faces material near‑term profitability and cash‑flow challenges that could limit sustainable upside. What Sable Offshore (SOC)’s Deeper 2025 Losses And FourWorld’s Big Bet Mean For Shareholders
Sable Offshore Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOC opened at $14.38 on Friday. Sable Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.
Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sable Offshore will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.
About Sable Offshore
Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company specializing in offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company identifies and secures exploration and development rights, conducts detailed seismic interpretation, and advances offshore prospects through appraisal and development phases. Its focus on the offshore environment drives investments in specialized drilling techniques, subsea infrastructure and production facility design.
Core business activities include offshore seismic surveys, the drilling of exploration and appraisal wells, installation and operation of production platforms or subsea systems, and well intervention services.
