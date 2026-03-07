Sable Offshore Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SOC)

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 41,549 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the average volume of 22,333 call options.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sable Offshore

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Stories Impacting Sable Offshore

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 1,262.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sable Offshore by 36.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sable Offshore this week:

Positive Sentiment: DOJ legal opinion lifts restart prospects — reporting indicates a DOJ opinion narrowed federal legal obstacles to restarting the pipeline, rekindling hopes for resumed production and clearer revenue visibility; that news is the primary catalyst for the intraday rally. Sable (SOC) Soars 37% on Renewed Hopes for California Pipeline

DOJ legal opinion lifts restart prospects — reporting indicates a DOJ opinion narrowed federal legal obstacles to restarting the pipeline, rekindling hopes for resumed production and clearer revenue visibility; that news is the primary catalyst for the intraday rally. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call buying — unusual options activity saw ~41,549 call contracts bought (≈86% above typical daily call volume), signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning by traders expecting further upside.

Heavy call buying — unusual options activity saw ~41,549 call contracts bought (≈86% above typical daily call volume), signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning by traders expecting further upside. Positive Sentiment: Strategic investor support — FourWorld publicly backed Sable amid the legal debate, providing funding/credibility that may ease refinancing or operational restart plans and reduce near‑term capital‑risk concerns. FourWorld Backs Sable Offshore As Legal Risks Weigh On Pipeline Restart

Strategic investor support — FourWorld publicly backed Sable amid the legal debate, providing funding/credibility that may ease refinancing or operational restart plans and reduce near‑term capital‑risk concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/action note — Benchmark (and other outlets) has been active on coverage; one report references a hold rating reaffirmation, which suggests analysts remain cautious even as legal clarity improves. Benchmark hold coverage

Analyst/action note — Benchmark (and other outlets) has been active on coverage; one report references a hold rating reaffirmation, which suggests analysts remain cautious even as legal clarity improves. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade reported — at least one outlet reports Benchmark downgraded Sable, which could limit upside from analyst desks and weigh on some institutional buyers. Benchmark downgrades Sable Offshore (SOC)

Analyst downgrade reported — at least one outlet reports Benchmark downgraded Sable, which could limit upside from analyst desks and weigh on some institutional buyers. Negative Sentiment: Worsening 2025 fundamentals — reporting on deeper 2025 losses and ongoing negative EPS expectations underscores that, even if operations resume, the company faces material near‑term profitability and cash‑flow challenges that could limit sustainable upside. What Sable Offshore (SOC)’s Deeper 2025 Losses And FourWorld’s Big Bet Mean For Shareholders

Sable Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOC opened at $14.38 on Friday. Sable Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sable Offshore will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company specializing in offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company identifies and secures exploration and development rights, conducts detailed seismic interpretation, and advances offshore prospects through appraisal and development phases. Its focus on the offshore environment drives investments in specialized drilling techniques, subsea infrastructure and production facility design.

Core business activities include offshore seismic surveys, the drilling of exploration and appraisal wells, installation and operation of production platforms or subsea systems, and well intervention services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.