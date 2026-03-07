SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $17.09. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 111,879 shares changing hands.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

SandRidge Energy News Roundup

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting SandRidge Energy this week:

SD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SandRidge Energy

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 185,334 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 39.2% in the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 481,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 135,634 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 6,285.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 128,092 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 69.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 110,322 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $639.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.55.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc (NYSE: SD) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge’s asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.