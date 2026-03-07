Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.55. Scor shares last traded at $3.4850, with a volume of 5,475 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Scor had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.55%.The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCRYY. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Scor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Scor Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company’s main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

Featured Stories

