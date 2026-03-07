SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK) vs. 3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK) Head-To-Head Analysis

3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) and SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3 E Network Technology Group and SecureAlert”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3 E Network Technology Group $4.84 million 0.67 $760,000.00 N/A N/A SecureAlert $35.22 million 0.17 -$1.88 million $0.05 10.00

Analyst Recommendations

3 E Network Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SecureAlert.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 3 E Network Technology Group and SecureAlert, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3 E Network Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 SecureAlert 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

3 E Network Technology Group has a beta of -2.88, indicating that its stock price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureAlert has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 3 E Network Technology Group and SecureAlert’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3 E Network Technology Group N/A N/A N/A SecureAlert 1.80% -33.67% 10.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of SecureAlert shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of SecureAlert shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SecureAlert beats 3 E Network Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3 E Network Technology Group

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About SecureAlert

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

