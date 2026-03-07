Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelzoo Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $6.72 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 120.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $278,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,662,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,528,991.12. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,400. This represents a 166.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,000 and have sold 102,500 shares valued at $727,150. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

