Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Travelzoo Stock Down 3.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $6.72 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.84.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 120.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $278,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,662,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,528,991.12. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,400. This represents a 166.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,000 and have sold 102,500 shares valued at $727,150. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
More Travelzoo News
Here are the key news stories impacting Travelzoo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: OpenAI scales back direct ChatGPT checkouts, easing fears that AI will disintermediate online travel sellers — a tailwind for OTAs and travel deal platforms like Travelzoo. Booking, Expedia, Travelzoo, Tripadvisor Shares Soar As OpenAI Steps Back From Direct ChatGPT Bookings
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a share repurchase program for up to 1,000,000 shares, funded from cash — typically supportive for the stock by reducing float and signaling management thinks shares are undervalued. Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program
- Neutral Sentiment: Travelzoo promoted its brand at ITB Berlin (large trade-show display), which supports marketing and partner engagement but is unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Travelzoo Promotes Travel Enthusiasm at World’s Largest Travel Trade Show
- Neutral Sentiment: Research note from Litchfield Hills provides quarter-by-quarter EPS forecasts (useful for modeling), but the initial Q1/Q2 projections themselves are informational rather than immediate catalysts. Litchfield Hills Research Predicts Travelzoo Q1 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Litchfield Hills cut its FY2026 EPS forecast sharply (from prior $1.63 to $0.44), reducing medium‑term earnings expectations and creating downward pressure on the stock. MarketBeat – Travelzoo analyst notes and estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb. 19) showed an EPS miss and modest revenue shortfall versus consensus, which remains a near-term earnings risk for the shares. MarketBeat – Travelzoo recent earnings report
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.
Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.
