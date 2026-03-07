SM Energy Company $SM Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,194 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SM Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,542 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SM Energy Company has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $704.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on SM Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SM Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

