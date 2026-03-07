SoFi Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 632,777 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 436,925 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

SOFI opened at $18.90 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $321,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

