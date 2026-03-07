STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

STERIS Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of STE opened at $230.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.05. STERIS has a 52 week low of $204.90 and a 52 week high of $269.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,233.05. The trade was a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in STERIS by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

