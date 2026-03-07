Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 8.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Stevanato Group traded as low as €16.02 and last traded at €16.01. 194,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 736,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.50.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STVN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STVN

Key Stevanato Group News

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats and revenue momentum — Stevanato reported Q4 results that beat expectations (reported EPS ~$0.2114 vs. ~$0.20 consensus) and highlighted strong revenue growth, reinforcing demand for its pharmaceutical packaging and high‑value solutions. STVN Q4 Highlights

Q4 beats and revenue momentum — Stevanato reported Q4 results that beat expectations (reported EPS ~$0.2114 vs. ~$0.20 consensus) and highlighted strong revenue growth, reinforcing demand for its pharmaceutical packaging and high‑value solutions. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance and HVS mix — Management outlined a 2026 revenue target up to €1.308B and expects high‑value solutions (HVS) to reach ~48% of sales, supporting margin expansion potential as capex is mainly HVS‑directed. 2026 Revenue Target Article

2026 guidance and HVS mix — Management outlined a 2026 revenue target up to €1.308B and expects high‑value solutions (HVS) to reach ~48% of sales, supporting margin expansion potential as capex is mainly HVS‑directed. Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy support — At least one note (Seeking Alpha piece) reiterates a Buy thesis citing Q4/FY25 strength and long‑term demand drivers, framing current weakness as cyclical in the Engineering segment. Stevanato: Strong Q4 Results Reinforce Long-Term Growth Story

Analyst buy support — At least one note (Seeking Alpha piece) reiterates a Buy thesis citing Q4/FY25 strength and long‑term demand drivers, framing current weakness as cyclical in the Engineering segment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail — Full Q4/FY25 earnings call transcripts and summaries are available for deeper read; they provide management color on capex allocation (heavy toward HVS) and the cyclical pressure in Engineering. Useful for modeling near‑term margin recovery timing. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary

Earnings call detail — Full Q4/FY25 earnings call transcripts and summaries are available for deeper read; they provide management color on capex allocation (heavy toward HVS) and the cyclical pressure in Engineering. Useful for modeling near‑term margin recovery timing. Neutral Sentiment: Transcripts published — Full call transcripts (Seeking Alpha / InsiderMonkey) confirm the beat and provide verbatim management commentary for investors building scenarios. Earnings Call Transcript

Transcripts published — Full call transcripts (Seeking Alpha / InsiderMonkey) confirm the beat and provide verbatim management commentary for investors building scenarios. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target cuts — Morgan Stanley cut its PT to $19 and moved to Equal Weight; Citigroup lowered its PT to $26 (maintained Buy); KeyCorp trimmed its PT to $32 (keeps Overweight). Those revisions reduce near‑term upside expectations and likely contributed to selling pressure. Analyst PT Changes (Benzinga) KeyBanc / StreetInsider

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Stevanato Group this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Stevanato Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 102,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.