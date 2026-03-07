Stock Buyback Plan Authorized by Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Board

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Pattern Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTRN opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. Pattern Group has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46.
Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $723.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Key Pattern Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Pattern Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $0.16 vs. $0.12 est. and revenue $723.1M vs. $691.4M, with revenue up 40.3% year-over-year. Strong top-line growth is a clear positive for future cash flow and margins. Business Wire: Q4 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised revenue guidance: Q1 revenue $710–720M vs. consensus ~$690M and FY revenue $3.1–3.2B vs. consensus ~$2.8B — signaling continued strong demand and growth visibility. Business Wire: Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $100M share repurchase (≈5.6% of shares), which typically supports share price and signals management confidence in valuation. Business Wire: Buyback
- Neutral Sentiment: Detailed earnings call highlights and transcript are available for investors who want management color on margin drivers, AI/technology investments, and marketplace expansion. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $22 to $20 but kept an Outperform rating — still a bullish stance, though the trimmed target may temper near-term momentum. Benzinga: Baird PT Change
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the positives, the stock is trading down on above-average volume — likely driven by the analyst target cut and short-term profit-taking after recent gains, causing sellers to outweigh buyers today.
About Pattern Group
At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.
