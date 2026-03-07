Stock Buyback Plan Authorized by Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Board

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Get Pattern Group alerts:

Pattern Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRN opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. Pattern Group has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $723.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTRN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 target price on Pattern Group in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pattern Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pattern Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pattern Group

Key Pattern Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pattern Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $0.16 vs. $0.12 est. and revenue $723.1M vs. $691.4M, with revenue up 40.3% year-over-year. Strong top-line growth is a clear positive for future cash flow and margins. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $0.16 vs. $0.12 est. and revenue $723.1M vs. $691.4M, with revenue up 40.3% year-over-year. Strong top-line growth is a clear positive for future cash flow and margins. Positive Sentiment: Company raised revenue guidance: Q1 revenue $710–720M vs. consensus ~$690M and FY revenue $3.1–3.2B vs. consensus ~$2.8B — signaling continued strong demand and growth visibility. Business Wire: Guidance

Company raised revenue guidance: Q1 revenue $710–720M vs. consensus ~$690M and FY revenue $3.1–3.2B vs. consensus ~$2.8B — signaling continued strong demand and growth visibility. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $100M share repurchase (≈5.6% of shares), which typically supports share price and signals management confidence in valuation. Business Wire: Buyback

Board authorized a $100M share repurchase (≈5.6% of shares), which typically supports share price and signals management confidence in valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed earnings call highlights and transcript are available for investors who want management color on margin drivers, AI/technology investments, and marketplace expansion. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Highlights

Detailed earnings call highlights and transcript are available for investors who want management color on margin drivers, AI/technology investments, and marketplace expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $22 to $20 but kept an Outperform rating — still a bullish stance, though the trimmed target may temper near-term momentum. Benzinga: Baird PT Change

Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $22 to $20 but kept an Outperform rating — still a bullish stance, though the trimmed target may temper near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positives, the stock is trading down on above-average volume — likely driven by the analyst target cut and short-term profit-taking after recent gains, causing sellers to outweigh buyers today.

About Pattern Group

Get Free Report)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.