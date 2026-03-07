Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 18,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average volume of 1,480 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 2,539,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTO. Zacks Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

More Alto Ingredients News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alto Ingredients this week:

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

ALTO opened at $4.39 on Friday. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $339.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.83 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a diversified producer of alcohol-based products and specialty ingredients for industrial, food, beverage and personal care applications. The company’s core offering centers on ethanol produced for fuel markets, as well as an expanding portfolio of natural and organic alcohols, glycerin and other ingredient solutions. Alto’s product lines serve a range of end markets, including renewable fuels, confectionery, flavorings, cosmetics and sanitizers.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Alto Ingredients operates a network of production facilities across the United States.

