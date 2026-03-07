Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 18,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average volume of 1,480 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 2,539,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTO. Zacks Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
More Alto Ingredients News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alto Ingredients this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and rally — Alto reported a surprise profitable quarter (better-than-expected EPS) that sparked a multi-day rally and pushed shares to a new 52-week high, driving heavy volume and momentum. Alto Ingredients Stock Hits New 52-Week High: What’s Driving The Rally?
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 detail: management cited improved crush margins, higher‑margin exports, lower operating costs, and recognition of clean-fuel production tax credits—factors that supported the upside and the bullish outlook. Alto Ingredients: Buy On Strong Quarter And Multiple Tailwinds
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and model upgrades — HC Wainwright raised FY2026 estimates (now projecting positive EPS for FY2026 and FY2027), providing fresh buy-side research supporting the rally. MarketBeat ALTO Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — traders purchased ~18,207 call options in a single day, signaling aggressive speculative/bullish positioning that can amplify upside.
- Positive Sentiment: Tax-credit and structural tailwinds — management outlined a ~$15M target for 45Z tax credits amid expanded CO2 operations and cost cuts, which materially improves forward profitability if realized. Alto Ingredients outlines $15M 45Z tax credit target for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and momentum coverage — ALTO made Zacks’ Rank #1 momentum list, which can attract short-term traders but does not by itself change fundamentals. Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 6th
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data looks odd — recent prints show zero short interest / NaN changes (likely a reporting glitch); this ambiguous data point shouldn’t be over‑interpreted.
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term seasonality and operational risk — management noted Q1 may be pressured by seasonality and weather-related downtime, so short-term results could revert from Q4 strength. Alto Ingredients: Buy On Strong Quarter And Multiple Tailwinds
- Negative Sentiment: Broader analyst consensus still lagging — some consensus models previously showed FY2026 losses; while a few analysts have raised forecasts, the market will watch whether upgrades are sustained. MarketBeat ALTO Coverage
Alto Ingredients Price Performance
ALTO opened at $4.39 on Friday. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $339.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.83 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a diversified producer of alcohol-based products and specialty ingredients for industrial, food, beverage and personal care applications. The company’s core offering centers on ethanol produced for fuel markets, as well as an expanding portfolio of natural and organic alcohols, glycerin and other ingredient solutions. Alto’s product lines serve a range of end markets, including renewable fuels, confectionery, flavorings, cosmetics and sanitizers.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Alto Ingredients operates a network of production facilities across the United States.
