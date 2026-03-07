Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mosaic Call Options (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 26,164 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 136% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,076 call options.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.1%

MOS stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.07%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Mosaic from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share (annualized yield ~3.3%); record date May 21 and payable June 2 — supports the stock’s income profile and can attract yield-focused investors. Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share (annualized yield ~3.3%); record date May 21 and payable June 2 — supports the stock’s income profile and can attract yield-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying (26,164 calls, ~136% above normal) was reported — suggests elevated bullish positioning by traders which can lift near-term volatility and signal positive sentiment or speculative interest. (No direct article link provided)

Unusually large call-option buying (26,164 calls, ~136% above normal) was reported — suggests elevated bullish positioning by traders which can lift near-term volatility and signal positive sentiment or speculative interest. (No direct article link provided) Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY26: down to $1.79; FY27: to $2.71) but retained a Sector Outperform stance and a $35 price target — lowers forward earnings expectations (pressure) but the analyst still views upside vs. consensus. (Market research note)

Scotiabank trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY26: down to $1.79; FY27: to $2.71) but retained a Sector Outperform stance and a $35 price target — lowers forward earnings expectations (pressure) but the analyst still views upside vs. consensus. (Market research note) Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation risk: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into Mosaic’s officers and directors for potential breaches of fiduciary duty — raises the possibility of governance scrutiny, shareholder claims or distractions that could weigh on sentiment and add legal costs. Johnson Fistel Investigates The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Directors and Officers for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Shareholder litigation risk: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into Mosaic’s officers and directors for potential breaches of fiduciary duty — raises the possibility of governance scrutiny, shareholder claims or distractions that could weigh on sentiment and add legal costs. Negative Sentiment: Barclays downgraded MOS to Equal Weight from Overweight, citing geopolitical tensions (U.S./Israel strikes on Iran) that could raise ammonia and other input costs — a catalyst for higher operating costs and margin pressure despite an unchanged $31 price target. Mosaic (MOS) Downgraded by Barclays as Geopolitical Tensions Raise Cost Risks

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Featured Articles

