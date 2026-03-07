STUB (NYSE:STUB) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 5977318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgrades STUB to Neutral, arguing the post‑IPO price collapse makes valuation more compelling and highlighting potential tailwinds from Direct Issuance tech and live‑event recovery; still warns of leverage and competitive risk. Read More.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STUB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of STUB in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on STUB in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on STUB from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of STUB in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of STUB in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STUB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in STUB during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STUB during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STUB in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of STUB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

