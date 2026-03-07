Sue Rivett Sells 4,030 Shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett sold 4,030 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24, for a total value of £967.20.

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,479 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £985.38.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Sue Rivett bought 5,000 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 per share, for a total transaction of £950.

Pharos Energy Trading Up 1.2%

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.37. Pharos Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 17.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 25.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHAR. Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 55.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

