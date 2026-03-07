Swiss Life (SWSDF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its resultson Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Swiss Life to post earnings of $28.26 per share and revenue of $10.6222 billion for the quarter.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of SWSDF stock opened at $1,081.65 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $827.25 and a 1 year high of $1,223.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,104.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,085.94.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life is a leading provider of comprehensive life insurance and pension solutions, with a heritage dating back to 1857 when it was founded as the Schweizerische Lebensversicherung und Rentenanstalt. Over its more than 160-year history, the company has evolved into one of Europe’s foremost risk and financial advisory firms.

The company’s core activities include life and health insurance products, retirement planning services, and asset management. It offers a broad range of individual and corporate solutions designed to address retirement funding, savings, and risk protection.

