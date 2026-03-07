Tadeu Marroco Buys 4 Shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,503 per share, with a total value of £180.12.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,562 per share, for a total transaction of £136.86.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,001 per share, with a total value of £160.04.

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 4,282 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,347.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,189.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,916 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,806.

British American Tobacco last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 176.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities research analysts expect that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,500.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

