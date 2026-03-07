Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
TNGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 151.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics
In other Tango Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Weber sold 30,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $374,162.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,629,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,974,654.04. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 54,345 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $693,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,788.21. This trade represents a 29.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,857. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 385,476 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Tango Therapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting Tango Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical collaboration with Erasca to test ERAS‑0015/vopimetostat in MTAP‑deleted, RAS‑mutant cancers expands Tango’s clinical footprint and creates near‑term partnership newsflow that likely drove buying interest and record highs. TNGX Stock Hits Record High on Inking Collaboration Deal With ERAS
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply raised its price target to $27 (buy), a large explicit upside that can boost sentiment and buy‑side conviction. HC Wainwright price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its target to $20 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to analyst momentum and supporting the share‑price lift. Guggenheim price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its target to $19 with an “outperform” rating, another vote of confidence from sell‑side analysts that can attract new buyers. Wedbush price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: An investment firm added ~1.1M shares (~$9.5M), increasing its reported position materially — institutional buying that signals conviction and can underpin the rally. Investment Firm Bets Big on TNGX Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results beat EPS estimates by $0.02 (reported -$0.29 vs. -$0.31) — a modest positive but company remains unprofitable with negative margins and ROE, so financials are unlikely to change valuation narrative immediately. Tango Therapeutics press release
- Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece warns against buying into the rally despite PRMT5 promise, highlighting clinical, competitive and valuation risks that could limit upside or prompt pullbacks if trial data or execution falter. Tango Therapeutics: I’m Not Buying Into Latest Rally
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.
The company’s lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.
