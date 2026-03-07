Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

TNGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $17.63.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 151.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Weber sold 30,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $374,162.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,629,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,974,654.04. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 54,345 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $693,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,788.21. This trade represents a 29.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,857. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 385,476 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Tango Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Tango Therapeutics this week:

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company’s lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.