Terrence Reed Sells 1,116 Shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) SVP Terrence Reed sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.33, for a total value of $1,559,420.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,033.22. This represents a 28.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terrence Reed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Terrence Reed sold 671 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.17, for a total transaction of $977,761.07.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 5.3%

NYSE FIX opened at $1,277.02 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,500.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,199.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $980.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 754.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 52,379 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Comfort Systems USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and strong quarter give multi‑year revenue visibility and margin momentum — Comfort reported a blowout quarter and an $11.9B backlog that analysts say supports growth into 2026 and beyond. Article Title

Record backlog and strong quarter give multi‑year revenue visibility and margin momentum — Comfort reported a blowout quarter and an $11.9B backlog that analysts say supports growth into 2026 and beyond. Positive Sentiment: Pushing into modular data‑center capacity: company is expanding modular build capacity and is targeting ~4M sq ft by 2026, which should extend revenue into 2027–2028 if demand continues. Article Title

Pushing into modular data‑center capacity: company is expanding modular build capacity and is targeting ~4M sq ft by 2026, which should extend revenue into 2027–2028 if demand continues. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80), a signal of cash generation and shareholder returns. MarketBeat FIX page

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80), a signal of cash generation and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have rallied sharply (one‑year surge noted); several analyst notes discuss whether current valuation (high‑30s forward P/E) already prices in the growth, leaving future upside dependent on execution. Article Title

Shares have rallied sharply (one‑year surge noted); several analyst notes discuss whether current valuation (high‑30s forward P/E) already prices in the growth, leaving future upside dependent on execution. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SVP Terrence Reed and Director Darcy Anderson disclosed sizeable sales in late Feb/early Mar, trimming holdings — a near‑term negative for sentiment and may indicate executive cashing of gains. InsiderTrades alert SEC filing (Darcy Anderson)

Insider selling: SVP Terrence Reed and Director Darcy Anderson disclosed sizeable sales in late Feb/early Mar, trimming holdings — a near‑term negative for sentiment and may indicate executive cashing of gains. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk after a 311% one‑year surge — with a high forward P/E, the stock is vulnerable to profit‑taking if execution on modular expansion or backlog conversion slips. Yahoo Finance article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,573.67.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

