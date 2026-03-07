Teucrium Wheat Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,763 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 662% compared to the average volume of 887 call options.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAT. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,303,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

Shares of WEAT stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.