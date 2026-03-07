Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $105.19 and last traded at $101.30, with a volume of 406331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.73.

Get Toro alerts:

The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 7.28%.Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

More Toro News

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Toro reported $0.74 EPS vs. $0.65 expected and revenue of $1.04B vs. ~$1.0B; revenue rose ~4.2% year‑over‑year, and margins/ROE remain healthy. This stronger‑than‑expected quarter is the primary driver behind the stock strength. The Toro Co (TTC) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 results beat expectations — Toro reported $0.74 EPS vs. $0.65 expected and revenue of $1.04B vs. ~$1.0B; revenue rose ~4.2% year‑over‑year, and margins/ROE remain healthy. This stronger‑than‑expected quarter is the primary driver behind the stock strength. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance provided — Toro set EPS guidance of $4.40–$4.60 and revenue guidance of $4.6B–$4.8B (consensus ~ $4.50 EPS and $4.7B revenue). Guidance is essentially in line with expectations, which supports the beat but limits upside surprise potential. Press Release / Slide Deck

FY‑2026 guidance provided — Toro set EPS guidance of $4.40–$4.60 and revenue guidance of $4.6B–$4.8B (consensus ~ $4.50 EPS and $4.7B revenue). Guidance is essentially in line with expectations, which supports the beat but limits upside surprise potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action — Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $100 to $105 while maintaining a “neutral” rating, implying modest upside but no change to recommended stance; this is supportive but not a strong bullish signal. Baird Raises PT to $105

Analyst action — Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $100 to $105 while maintaining a “neutral” rating, implying modest upside but no change to recommended stance; this is supportive but not a strong bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — The company released its earnings slide deck and call presentation, which provide more detail on segment performance and strategy for investors reviewing forward drivers and margin assumptions. Q1 Results — Earnings Call Presentation

Earnings materials available — The company released its earnings slide deck and call presentation, which provide more detail on segment performance and strategy for investors reviewing forward drivers and margin assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Large spike in put buying (1,176 puts, ~1,709% above average) signals some investors hedging or betting on downside short‑term volatility; this raises a short‑term risk indicator despite the earnings beat.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Toro this week:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Toro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toro

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 124,373 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Toro by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 14,306.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.80.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.