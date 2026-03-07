Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 27,464 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 10,181 call options.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

AMPX opened at $16.37 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $10,522,566.36. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,416.57. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,299.84. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 678,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Amprius Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Articles

