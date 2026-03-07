Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,922 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 2,044 call options.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1,464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 49.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 196.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $786.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

Featured Articles

