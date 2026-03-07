Tufan Erginbilgic Sells 4,155 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 4,155 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,314, for a total transaction of £54,596.70.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Tufan Erginbilgic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 4,862 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,232, for a total value of £59,899.84.

On Monday, December 22nd, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 4,986 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,164, for a total value of £58,037.04.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 1.9%

LON RR opened at GBX 1,265 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 227.54%. Research analysts predict that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current year.

RR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,286.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.