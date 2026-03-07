U.S. Global Jets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 17,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 10,645 put options.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JETS. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 800,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of JETS opened at $25.35 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Announces Dividend

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 82.0%.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

