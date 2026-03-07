U.S. Global Jets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 17,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 10,645 put options.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JETS. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 800,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 2.8%
Shares of JETS opened at $25.35 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Announces Dividend
About U.S. Global Jets ETF
The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.
Featured Articles
