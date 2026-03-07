United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) vs. Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Intergroup has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intergroup and United Homes Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intergroup $64.38 million 1.22 -$5.35 million ($0.57) -63.95 United Homes Group $463.71 million 0.15 $46.91 million ($0.32) -3.63

United Homes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intergroup. Intergroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Homes Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Intergroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Intergroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intergroup and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intergroup -1.82% N/A -1.21% United Homes Group -4.49% -37.81% -9.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intergroup and United Homes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intergroup 1 0 0 0 1.00 United Homes Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

United Homes Group beats Intergroup on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

