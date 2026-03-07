United States Oil Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 188,717 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 164% compared to the typical daily volume of 71,588 call options.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 1,005.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 239,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,478,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USO opened at $108.77 on Friday. United States Oil Fund has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $109.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Key United States Oil Fund News

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:

(Get Free Report)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.