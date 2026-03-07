United States Oil Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 188,717 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 164% compared to the typical daily volume of 71,588 call options.
Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 1,005.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 239,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,478,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United States Oil Fund Stock Performance
NYSEARCA USO opened at $108.77 on Friday. United States Oil Fund has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $109.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40.
Key United States Oil Fund News
- Positive Sentiment: Middle East fighting and threats to Strait of Hormuz have intensified supply fears, lifting crude benchmarks and supporting oil-focused funds like USO. Oil prices rise as Iran conflict widens
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and forecasters point to a near-term standstill in Hormuz shipping and technical breakouts that pushed Brent/WTI sharply higher, boosting USO’s outlook while traders chase momentum. Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: Hormuz Standstill – Can Brent Bulls Hit $89.57 Next?
- Positive Sentiment: Kuwait and other Gulf producers have cut or curtailed output amid storage and security constraints, tightening near-term supply and underpinning prices. Kuwait Cuts Oil Production as Storage Fills Up
- Positive Sentiment: The U.S. announced a $20B reinsurance program for tankers transiting the Gulf, a sign of sustained disruption risk that coincided with immediate price spikes — a short-term bullish catalyst for oil exposure. Trump admin announces $20 billion reinsurance program for oil tankers during Iran war
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity and direct trader interest in USO signal speculative bullish positioning that amplifies upside for the ETF. (Market note: 188,717 calls traded on Thursday; traders also highlighted USO on TipRanks.) Traders Boost United States Oil Fund LP Stock (USO) on a Gulf Energy Production Warning
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market voices warn the 30–35% weekly spike could be a blow-off move rather than a sustained trend — increased volatility raises the risk of sharp retracements for oil and USO. Oil Just Spiked 35%: Ride It or Fade It?
- Negative Sentiment: The U.S. is weighing intervention in futures markets and has issued waivers allowing Indian purchases of Russian oil to ease supply tightness — policy tools that could cap or reverse price gains if deployed broadly. US weighs oil futures market action to combat rising energy prices – WH official
- Negative Sentiment: Survey and reporting show some OPEC/Saudi-led output increases planned (ahead of strikes), which could relieve tightness if sustained — a potential headwind for oil and USO. Saudi led OPEC oil output jump ahead of Iran strikes, Reuters survey finds
United States Oil Fund Company Profile
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Oil Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.