Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 176,635 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,338,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,287,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,366,000 after purchasing an additional 477,909 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 900.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 873,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,429,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $811,012.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,921,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,554,082.07. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,850 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,864. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $64.06 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

