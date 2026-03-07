Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 390,985 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

