Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $188.48, but opened at $201.50. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $196.54, with a volume of 1,497,011 shares traded.

The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS.

Veeva Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Q4 beats and raised outlook — Veeva reported revenue of ~$836M (+16% y/y) and non‑GAAP EPS of $2.06, above consensus, and provided FY27 guidance that came in ahead of some estimates, which drove the initial rally.

AI and product roadmap cited as growth drivers — Management emphasized "agentic" AI initiatives and CRM expansion (CRM targeted to be ~10% of revenue by 2030), positioning Veeva to capture higher‑value services and offset broader software AI fears.

Analyst support and buy ratings remain — Several firms reaffirmed or raised ratings/targets (e.g., Stifel raised target to $245; Truist reaffirmed buy), keeping institutional sentiment constructive despite some cuts.

Earnings call detail available for deeper read — The full Q4 earnings call/transcript provides color on customer uptake, AI timing and margin outlook; useful for investors who want to judge execution risk vs opportunity.

Technical/volume context — Trading volume was a bit below average and the stock remains under its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can limit near‑term upside until momentum recovers. (See market data summary above.)

Price‑target cuts and cautious notes — Multiple firms trimmed price targets (Canaccord, Piper Sandler, Needham, RBC, Wells Fargo among others) citing decelerating growth, margin pressure or to reflect model changes—these headlines trimmed upside and likely capped the post‑earnings rally.

Ongoing AI disruption debate — Despite Veeva's positioning, some investors remain worried about how AI will change software economics and competitive dynamics; a few analysts argue AI risk and growth normalization justify a more cautious stance.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.91.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,481,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

