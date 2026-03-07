Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Trading Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Venture Global traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 11,650,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,457,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Venture Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.34.

In related news, VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $10,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY2025 beat and outsized volume growth — Venture Global reported fiscal 2025 revenue of $13.8B, consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $6.3B and a Q4 EPS beat that analysts cited as the main driver of recent upside (higher LNG exports and volumes). Venture Global (VG) Reports $13.8B FY2025 Revenue

Q4 / FY2025 beat and outsized volume growth — Venture Global reported fiscal 2025 revenue of $13.8B, consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $6.3B and a Q4 EPS beat that analysts cited as the main driver of recent upside (higher LNG exports and volumes). Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / price-target lifts — Several firms have raised price targets or reiterated buys (notably BofA lifted its PT to $13 and kept a Buy), which supports near‑term demand from institutional investors. BofA Sees Bright 2026/27 for Venture Global

Analyst upgrades / price-target lifts — Several firms have raised price targets or reiterated buys (notably BofA lifted its PT to $13 and kept a Buy), which supports near‑term demand from institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: New LNG contract adds revenue visibility — VG signed a five‑year LNG supply deal with Trafigura for 0.5 MTPA starting in 2026, increasing contracted volumes and cash‑flow stability. Venture Global Inks LNG Supply Pact With Trafigura Group

New LNG contract adds revenue visibility — VG signed a five‑year LNG supply deal with Trafigura for 0.5 MTPA starting in 2026, increasing contracted volumes and cash‑flow stability. Positive Sentiment: Dividend adds modest investor interest — Management declared a small quarterly dividend, which can attract some income-sensitive flows despite the low yield.

Dividend adds modest investor interest — Management declared a small quarterly dividend, which can attract some income-sensitive flows despite the low yield. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views and valuation debate — Coverage is split (Buy/Hold/Sell), so analyst support is uneven; average price target (~$13) shows upside but also highlights differing views on leverage and valuation.

Mixed analyst views and valuation debate — Coverage is split (Buy/Hold/Sell), so analyst support is uneven; average price target (~$13) shows upside but also highlights differing views on leverage and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Potential arbitration exposure — Venture Global disclosed that BP is seeking at least ~$3.7B in an arbitration matter, a material legal liability that raises downside risk until resolved. BP seeks award of at least $3.7 billion

Potential arbitration exposure — Venture Global disclosed that BP is seeking at least ~$3.7B in an arbitration matter, a material legal liability that raises downside risk until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares (~$10.9M at ~$10.90), which can be read as a near‑term supply signal. SEC filing: Insider sale

Insider selling — VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares (~$10.9M at ~$10.90), which can be read as a near‑term supply signal. Negative Sentiment: Options market caution — Reports of unusually large put activity suggest some traders are hedging or speculating on a pullback, which could amplify downside volatility.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Venture Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after buying an additional 5,268,053 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter worth $76,489,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,739,000 after buying an additional 4,893,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venture Global by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,248,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,253 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 5.70.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company’s revenue was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Venture Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

