Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Down 9.7% After Insider Selling

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $183.46 and last traded at $183.54. 455,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 708,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.18.

Specifically, Director Zheng John Shen sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total value of $250,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $470,651.28. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 6,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,715.17. This trade represents a 38.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Vicor Stock Down 10.6%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vicor by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

