Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $66,535,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 81.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,824,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,063 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 195.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 677,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,975,000 after buying an additional 613,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of VNT opened at $38.43 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

