Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 259.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 400.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 981.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $434,781.29. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,195.78. This trade represents a 49.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,182.52. This trade represents a 57.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 375,217 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Price Performance

NYSE WRBY opened at $24.90 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.62 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker, Inc (NYSE: WRBY) is a U.S.-based eyewear company that designs, manufactures and sells prescription glasses, sunglasses and contact lenses through a direct-to-consumer model. Since its founding, the company has combined online and brick-and-mortar channels to streamline the customer experience, offering features such as virtual try-on technology and a home try-on program that allows consumers to sample frames before purchase.

Established in 2010 by Wharton graduates Neil Blumenthal, Dave Gilboa, Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, Warby Parker set out to disrupt the traditional optical market by controlling the entire supply chain—from frame design and lens production to warehousing and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.