Wayne Mepham Sells 206,766 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Mepham sold 206,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195, for a total value of £403,193.70.

LON:JUP opened at GBX 186.20 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a one year low of GBX 64.70 and a one year high of GBX 214.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.37. The stock has a market cap of £949.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 19.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jupiter Fund Management Plc will post 8.5093781 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 165 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.33.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

