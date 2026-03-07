What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Senseonics Q1 Earnings?

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Senseonics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Senseonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Senseonics Trading Down 2.5%

Senseonics stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Senseonics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Senseonics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a “Buy” rating and an $18.50 price target on SENS, which signals that the analyst still sees material upside relative to the current share price if the company can execute on growth or margin improvement. MarketBeat Research Note

HC Wainwright kept a “Buy” rating and an $18.50 price target on SENS, which signals that the analyst still sees material upside relative to the current share price if the company can execute on growth or margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also published longer-range forecasts (through FY2030), extending their modeling horizon — useful for investors focused on multi-year recovery scenarios but not an immediate catalyst. HC Wainwright Forecasts Senseonics FY2030 Earnings

HC Wainwright also published longer-range forecasts (through FY2030), extending their modeling horizon — useful for investors focused on multi-year recovery scenarios but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The analyst cut a string of near- and medium-term EPS estimates, increasing projected losses and implying a slower path to profitability: Q1 2026 EPS cut to ($0.67) from ($0.49); Q2 to ($0.72) from ($0.54); Q3 to ($0.78) from ($0.60); Q4 to ($0.78) from ($0.64); FY2026 to ($2.95) from ($2.27); FY2027 to ($3.12) from ($2.26); FY2028 to ($2.72) from ($1.88); FY2029 to ($2.03) from ($1.32). Those larger losses raise concerns about cash burn, financing needs, and how quickly revenue/operating leverage will materialize. MarketBeat Research Note

About Senseonics

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Since its founding in 2011 and headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, the company has pioneered an implantable sensor designed to deliver long-term glucose readings. Senseonics’ mission centers on improving diabetes management by providing accurate, real-time data to patients and healthcare providers.

The company’s flagship offering is the Eversense CGM System, which features a small, fully implantable sensor placed beneath the skin to measure glucose levels for up to 90 days in the United States and up to 180 days in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.