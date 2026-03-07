What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for RIGL Q1 Earnings?

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $533.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter H. Moos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,571.92. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigel Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $4.73 from $3.14, signaling much stronger near-term profitability expectations that could support higher valuation if realized.

HC Wainwright sharply raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $4.73 from $3.14, signaling much stronger near-term profitability expectations that could support higher valuation if realized. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly 2026 forecasts (Q1: $0.95, Q2: $1.20, Q3: $1.27, Q4: $1.30) that provide a clear earnings cadence for the year but reflect forward modeling assumptions investors should verify against company guidance and pipeline progress.

HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly 2026 forecasts (Q1: $0.95, Q2: $1.20, Q3: $1.27, Q4: $1.30) that provide a clear earnings cadence for the year but reflect forward modeling assumptions investors should verify against company guidance and pipeline progress. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings call transcript offers management commentary and operational detail investors should review to reconcile analyst projections with product, revenue and margin drivers. Rigel Pharma (RIGL) Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s recent earnings call transcript offers management commentary and operational detail investors should review to reconcile analyst projections with product, revenue and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: Rigel disclosed significant uncertainty around pursuing FDA fast-track designation for its programs, which raises regulatory execution risk that could delay approvals or returns and pressure the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Fast Track Ambitions Face Significant FDA Uncertainty

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel’s lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

