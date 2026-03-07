Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.4286.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
NYSE WHR opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $111.96.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.
Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.
In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.
