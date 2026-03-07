Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.78, but opened at $89.14. Wix.com shares last traded at $90.1290, with a volume of 1,620,154 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $524.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.69 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Wix announced a modified Dutch‑auction tender offer to repurchase up to $1.75 billion of its ordinary shares at $80–$92 per share; the buyback reduces float and creates immediate buying demand, which explains much of the intraday upside. GlobeNewswire Release

Q4 results were mixed: Wix beat on EPS ($1.81 vs. $1.36 est.) but revenue was roughly in line / slightly under consensus and margins remain thin; management highlighted AI initiatives, recent M&A and product launches as growth drivers — these items support longer‑term conviction but are partly priced in. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages trimmed price targets today (Citigroup 150→105, Wells Fargo 176→137, RBC 155→112, Barclays 205→160, Scotiabank 175→125, Needham 140→115). While most maintain Buy/Overweight/Outperform ratings, the cuts signal more cautious near‑term expectations and may limit upside despite the buyback. Benzinga coverage

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Wix.com from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,637,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,813,000 after buying an additional 2,606,204 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $342,485,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 90.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,390,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,989 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $150,622,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $129,598,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

